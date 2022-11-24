Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

