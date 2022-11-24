Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $161.32 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

