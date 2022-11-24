Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

