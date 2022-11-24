Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.49 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

