Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 426,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,875,352 shares of company stock worth $35,464,186 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

AMCR stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.