Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 546,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 215,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HMC opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Honda Motor

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.