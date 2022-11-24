Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 13,188 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

