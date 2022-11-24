Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 86 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $416.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.77.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

