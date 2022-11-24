Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.