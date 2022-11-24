Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 945,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

