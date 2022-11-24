Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 123.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 218,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 1.3 %

E opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ENI

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.