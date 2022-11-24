Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CC stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

