Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $13.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

