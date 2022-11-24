Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.24 on Monday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chimerix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chimerix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
