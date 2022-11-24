Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 13.5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 8,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,592,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Trading Up 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $31,910,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $19,197,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
