Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 13.5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 8,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,592,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $31,910,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $19,197,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

