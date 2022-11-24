Citigroup Cuts Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target to $29.00

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Articles

