Citigroup Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $54.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.65.
U stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
