Citigroup Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $23.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

ANF stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

