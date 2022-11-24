Citigroup Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

