Citigroup Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.32.

NYSE:BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

