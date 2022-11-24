Citigroup Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.32.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.