Citigroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 182,067 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 109,556 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 220.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 117.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

