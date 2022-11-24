Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

