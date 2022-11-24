Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $86,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.