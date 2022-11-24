Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 57,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

