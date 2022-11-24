Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,649 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

NYSE MOH opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

