Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Zai Lab worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 3.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Zai Lab by 96.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.92. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

