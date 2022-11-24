Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 18,102 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of HF Sinclair worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

