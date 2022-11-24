CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Douglas Worman Sells 21,048 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CNA opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

