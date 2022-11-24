Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

CGNX stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 391.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

