Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

