Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €9.50 at Berenberg Bank

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.65) to €8.00 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.30 ($9.49) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

