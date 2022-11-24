Comparing Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Symbotic and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $18.27, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.74%. Given CleanTech Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanTech Acquisition is more favorable than Symbotic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Symbotic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Symbotic and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -10.08% -558.47% -19.41% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 1.14 -$1.95 million ($10.62) -1.15 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Symbotic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

