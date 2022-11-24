comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Purchases $37,000.00 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 25,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in comScore by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 252.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 184,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 180,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter worth about $723,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

