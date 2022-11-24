Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 67000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Comstock Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$741,800.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

About Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

