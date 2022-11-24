Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Concentric AB (publ) Price Performance

Concentric AB (publ) stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Concentric AB has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.24.

Get Concentric AB (publ) alerts:

About Concentric AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentric AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.