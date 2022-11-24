Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Concentric AB (publ) stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Concentric AB has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.24.
