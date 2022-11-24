ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

