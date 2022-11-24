Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 411,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,911,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $256.69 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

