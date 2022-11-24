Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

CPA opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

