CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

