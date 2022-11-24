CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.
In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
