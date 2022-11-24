CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.