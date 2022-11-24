CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

