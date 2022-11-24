CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $214.15 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

