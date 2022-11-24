Cormark Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Market Perform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.43.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$64.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The firm has a market cap of C$58.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.