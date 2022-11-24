CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

