Cowen Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on W. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.37.

Wayfair stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

