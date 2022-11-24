Cowen Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 103.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.