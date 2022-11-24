Cowen Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $118.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 9.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $65,690,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

