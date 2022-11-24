Cowen Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $103.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.