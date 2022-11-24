Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Underperform

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.17.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
