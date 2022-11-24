Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

